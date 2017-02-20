News Ticker

The 2017 London Edge Fashion Trade Show

February 20, 2017 Lenore Fashion

Photos by Niki Jones Photography

The UK’s alternative fashion trade show, London Edge, had its bi-annual event in February. The catwalk shows had new brands as well as solid favorites, with new takes on gothic styles and interesting Victorian prints to show. Edgy lingerie designer Maison Chardon teamed with steampunk designers Phaze to create a romantic and provocative opening walk, with frills, lace and a little cheek! Queen of Darkness displayed their usual high standard of gothic staples and Spin Doctor revealed a gorgeous new historical print for steampunk fans. Innocent Clothing had classics like the Wednesday dress as well as black and white forest prints to show off, while the usually bright and colorful retro label Collectif showed their dark side with the all black, figure hugging Hanako dress – a different take on Morticia’s iconic outfit and perfect for ladies with curves. New Rock showcased new boots (be prepared to see brightly colored filigree prints!) as well as a creeper-style shoe, injected with New Rock’s signature bite. Photos by Niki Jones Photography.

Spin Doctor at London EdgeSpin Doctor at London EdgeSpin Doctor at London EdgeSpin Doctor Group at London EdgeQueen of Darkness at London EdgeQueen of Darkness at London EdgeQueen of Darkness at London EdgeQueen of Darkness at London EdgeQueen of Darkness at London EdgePhaze at London EdgePhaze at London EdgePhaze & Maison Chardon at London EdgePhaze & Maison Chardon at London EdgeMaison Chardon at London EdgeMaison Chardon at London EdgeMaison Chardon at London EdgeInnocent at London EdgeInnocent at London EdgeCollectif at London Edge

