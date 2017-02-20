The 2017 London Edge Fashion Trade Show

The UK’s alternative fashion trade show, London Edge, had its bi-annual event in February. The catwalk shows had new brands as well as solid favorites, with new takes on gothic styles and interesting Victorian prints to show. Edgy lingerie designer Maison Chardon teamed with steampunk designers Phaze to create a romantic and provocative opening walk, with frills, lace and a little cheek! Queen of Darkness displayed their usual high standard of gothic staples and Spin Doctor revealed a gorgeous new historical print for steampunk fans. Innocent Clothing had classics like the Wednesday dress as well as black and white forest prints to show off, while the usually bright and colorful retro label Collectif showed their dark side with the all black, figure hugging Hanako dress – a different take on Morticia’s iconic outfit and perfect for ladies with curves. New Rock showcased new boots (be prepared to see brightly colored filigree prints!) as well as a creeper-style shoe, injected with New Rock’s signature bite. Photos by Niki Jones Photography.